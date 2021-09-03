Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officer

Job Type: Permanent - Full Time

Location: Sydney

Job Category: Administration and Office,Community Services and Development,Program & Project Management



About the Paul Ramsay Foundation

Paul Ramsay was a visionary business leader who left Australia a remarkable legacy. Through his generous bequest, the Paul Ramsay Foundation continues his philanthropic legacy through a shared commitment to help break cycles of disadvantage in Australia.

Our talented team bring to this challenge their diverse perspectives and experience. We are anthropologists and educators, lawyers and economists, epidemiologists and entrepreneurs, political scientists and historians, psychologists and business analysts, journalists and administrators, philosophers and artists –all guided by our values of respect for people, curiosity, loyalty, courage and innovation. Diversity & inclusion, wellness, culture and learning are all important to us.

Find out more about the Paul Ramsay Foundation at www.paulramsayfoundation.org.au