Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officer

03/09/2021
28/09/2021
Permanent - Full Time
Sydney
Administration and Office,Community Services and Development,Program & Project Management


About the Paul Ramsay Foundation

Paul Ramsay was a visionary business leader who left Australia a remarkable legacy. Through his generous bequest, the Paul Ramsay Foundation continues his philanthropic legacy through a shared commitment to help break cycles of disadvantage in Australia.

Our  talented  team  bring  to  this  challenge  their  diverse  perspectives  and  experience.  We  are anthropologists  and  educators,  lawyers  and  economists,  epidemiologists  and  entrepreneurs, political   scientists   and   historians,   psychologists   and   business   analysts,   journalists   and administrators,  philosophers  and  artists –all  guided  by  our  values  of  respect  for  people, curiosity, loyalty, courage and innovation. Diversity & inclusion, wellness, culture and learning are all important to us.

Find out more about the Paul Ramsay Foundation at www.paulramsayfoundation.org.au

Job Description

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education portfolio aims to improve education outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth.  The programs fund Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and requires a project officer who can identify and address barriers faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when accessing education and coordinate with the grantees to maximise the outcomes of the programs.  This role will support the successful outcomes of the Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islander grant initiatives through the management of data, progress assessment and tracking, and reporting of outcomes. Supports the Partnership Manager to maintain positive Partner and stakeholder relationships through the maintenance of critical information and progress to milestones.To support the successful outcomes of Grant initiatives through the management of data, progress assessment and tracking, and reporting of outcomes. Supports the Partnership Manager to maintain positive Partner and stakeholder relationships through the maintenance of critical information and progress to milestones.

Outcomes:

  • Grants initiatives progress according to planned timing; outcomes achieved; funds apportioned aptly.
  • Partnership Managers & other internal stakeholders have access to day-to-day operational updates. Research conducted is high quality, contributing to the evaluation of projects & investments.
  • Data held on PRF systems including SharePoint & OpenGov is current, critical, relevant, & accurate.

Desired Skills and Experience

  • Experience working with Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander communities
  • Experience with social impact project support.
  • Organised, methodical, prioritises, sound judgement.
  • Detailed, process-driven.
  • Excels in VUCA conditions.
  • Advanced written & verbal communication skills; reporting.
  • Resourceful, motivated, proactive.
  • Consultative & collaborative.
  • Team-player, interpersonal skills.
  • Action-oriented; professional.
  • Research, reporting, data maintenance & presentation skills.
  • Stakeholder relationship expertise.
  • Ability to prioritise & juggle priorities
