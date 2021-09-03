Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officer

About the Paul Ramsay Foundation
Paul Ramsay was a visionary business leader who left Australia a remarkable legacy. Through his generous bequest, the Paul Ramsay Foundation continues his philanthropic legacy through a shared commitment to help break cycles of disadvantage in Australia.
Our talented team bring to this challenge their diverse perspectives and experience. We are anthropologists and educators, lawyers and economists, epidemiologists and entrepreneurs, political scientists and historians, psychologists and business analysts, journalists and administrators, philosophers and artists –all guided by our values of respect for people, curiosity, loyalty, courage and innovation. Diversity & inclusion, wellness, culture and learning are all important to us.
Find out more about the Paul Ramsay Foundation at www.paulramsayfoundation.org.au
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education portfolio aims to improve education outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth. The programs fund Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and requires a project officer who can identify and address barriers faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when accessing education and coordinate with the grantees to maximise the outcomes of the programs. This role will support the successful outcomes of the Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islander grant initiatives through the management of data, progress assessment and tracking, and reporting of outcomes. Supports the Partnership Manager to maintain positive Partner and stakeholder relationships through the maintenance of critical information and progress to milestones.To support the successful outcomes of Grant initiatives through the management of data, progress assessment and tracking, and reporting of outcomes. Supports the Partnership Manager to maintain positive Partner and stakeholder relationships through the maintenance of critical information and progress to milestones.
Outcomes:
- Grants initiatives progress according to planned timing; outcomes achieved; funds apportioned aptly.
- Partnership Managers & other internal stakeholders have access to day-to-day operational updates. Research conducted is high quality, contributing to the evaluation of projects & investments.
- Data held on PRF systems including SharePoint & OpenGov is current, critical, relevant, & accurate.